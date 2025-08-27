Chris Ballard: Anthony Richardson isn’t done in Indianapolis

The Colts’ decision to name Daniel Jones their starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson led many people to believe that Richardson doesn’t have a future with the team.

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in 2023 and missed most of his rookie year with a shoulder injury. He was benched during the 2024 season and losing a competition to Jones does little to suggest that the team has a deep belief in his chances of being the player they want. During a Wednesday press conference, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that is not the case.

“It’s easy to say he’s done and I don’t agree,” Ballard said. “I do not agree with that. I think overcoming challenges or obstacles along the way are good for anybody. I’m proud of Anthony of where he’s at, how far he’s come. He’s come miles.”

Ballard said the team will not entertain trade offers for Richardson and that he thinks there’s a chance for continued growth by watching Jones go about his business “without the pressure of being the starter.” If Jones does that successfully, Richardson will be watching for the entire season and the Colts will have an option-year decision that will give some idea if they really believe this process will make him a better player in the future.