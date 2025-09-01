Anthony Walker returns to Colts as member of the practice squad

Linebacker Anthony Walker is back with his first NFL team.

Walker was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Colts and the team announced that he has signed to their practice squad on Monday. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou was released to make room for Walker in Indianapolis.

Walker started 48 of the 57 regular season games he played in his first stint with the Colts. He also started three playoff games before moving on to three seasons in Cleveland and one season in Miami. The Dolphins released him last month.

Walker has 581 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.