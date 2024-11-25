 Skip navigation
Anthony Walker unlikely to play this week due to hamstring injury

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:38 PM

The Dolphins don’t expect to have linebacker Anthony Walker in the lineup against the Packers on Thursday night.

Walker injured his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Patriots and head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that Walker is unlikely to be able to play on Thanksgiving. McDaniel said he doesn’t think it will be a long-term injury.

The Dolphins said Walker would have missed practice on their estimated injury report. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee, calf), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), and safety Jordan Poyer (rest) would have also missed practice.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knees), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were listed as limited. Wynn was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and offensive lineman Lester Cotton was waived in a corresponding move.