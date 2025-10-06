Antonio Gibson ruled out of Patriots-Bills with knee injury

The Patriots will not have one of their running backs for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

New England has ruled Antonio Gibson out due to a knee injury.

Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. But New England recovered the loose ball.

It looked like Gibson was set to play a larger role on Sunday night after Rhamondre Stevenson lost a third fumble in the last three weeks in the first quarter. But now, the Patriots will have Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson at the position.

Bills center Connor McGovern was questionable to return with a hand injury, having had to go to the locker room. But McGovern was able to play Buffalo’s next series.