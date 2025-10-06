 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Antonio Gibson ruled out of Patriots-Bills with knee injury

  
Published October 5, 2025 09:35 PM

The Patriots will not have one of their running backs for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

New England has ruled Antonio Gibson out due to a knee injury.

Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. But New England recovered the loose ball.

It looked like Gibson was set to play a larger role on Sunday night after Rhamondre Stevenson lost a third fumble in the last three weeks in the first quarter. But now, the Patriots will have Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson at the position.

Bills center Connor McGovern was questionable to return with a hand injury, having had to go to the locker room. But McGovern was able to play Buffalo’s next series.