nbc_pft_billsangle_240930.jpg
Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_ravensangle_240930.jpg
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Antonio Pierce apologizes for creating “hoopla” with business decisions comment

  
Published September 30, 2024 08:37 AM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce laid into his team after a Week Three loss to the Panthers and said that players made “business decisions” when it came to providing maximum effort on the field.

The comments drew a lot of attention and placed a lot of focus on how the team would respond in Sunday’s game against the Browns. They responded with a 20-16 win that unfolded with wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and a handful of other starters on the inactive list.

After the win, Pierce said he was sorry for creating a distraction while praising the way his team responded.

“It was a trying week. There was a lot of hoopla, and stuff,” Pierce said. “Probably started with me, with my comments, and I apologize for that. Don’t want to be a distraction that way but I think we just went to work each and every day. Things came out throughout the week and guys just never flinched and blinked.”

The Raiders rode the roller coaster to a 2-2 record over the first month of the season, so it’s hard to get a clear handle on what kind of team they will be this season. Next Sunday’s game against the 2-2 Broncos should provide a little more insight into that answer.