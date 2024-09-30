Antonio Pierce apologizes for creating “hoopla” with business decisions comment

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce laid into his team after a Week Three loss to the Panthers and said that players made “business decisions” when it came to providing maximum effort on the field.

The comments drew a lot of attention and placed a lot of focus on how the team would respond in Sunday’s game against the Browns. They responded with a 20-16 win that unfolded with wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and a handful of other starters on the inactive list.

After the win, Pierce said he was sorry for creating a distraction while praising the way his team responded.

“It was a trying week. There was a lot of hoopla, and stuff,” Pierce said. “Probably started with me, with my comments, and I apologize for that. Don’t want to be a distraction that way but I think we just went to work each and every day. Things came out throughout the week and guys just never flinched and blinked.”

The Raiders rode the roller coaster to a 2-2 record over the first month of the season, so it’s hard to get a clear handle on what kind of team they will be this season. Next Sunday’s game against the 2-2 Broncos should provide a little more insight into that answer.