Antonio Pierce attends Chiefs training camp, wearing team gear

  
Published August 6, 2025 11:33 AM

Antonio Pierce was with the Raiders for three seasons — with one and a half of them as the team’s head coach.

But after the organization fired him after a 4-13 record in 2024, Pierce is spending some time with his former organization’s biggest rival.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Pierce is attending Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, wearing the team’s gear.

Pierce was spotted walking down to the fields with Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who also served as Pierce’s DC with the Giants when the team won Super Bowl XLII to cap the 2007 season.

With that established relationship, Pierce is likely visiting with the Chiefs to give his perspective and potentially help out a bit as a coach.