NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Antonio Pierce: Chiefs vs. Raiders is best team in football vs. worst team in football

  
Published November 27, 2024 05:14 PM

It’s not often that a coach calls his own team the worst team in the NFL, but that’s exactly what Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did today.

Looking ahead to Friday’s game between the Raiders and Chiefs, Pierce said that the Chiefs are the best team in the league and the Raiders are the worst.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, right? Best team in football against the worst team in football,” Pierce said. “Let’s change the narrative. Let’s make it a dog fight, make it ugly, make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos, let’s get back to Raider football, have some fun, win or lose.”

With the Chiefs at 10-1 and the Raiders at 2-9, Pierce may be in desperation mode, not only for this week’s game but for his head-coaching career. If the Raiders don’t turn things around in the final weeks of the season, Pierce could be done after one full season as the Raiders’ head coach.

When Pierce was the Raiders’ interim head coach last year, he led them to an upset win at Kansas City on Christmas that helped him earn the head-coaching job on a full-time basis. Another upset over the Chiefs, this time on Black Friday, would go a long way toward changing perceptions of Pierce, and of the Raiders as the worst team in the NFL.