 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_ramslions_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
nbc_simms_commandersbuccs_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_broncosseahawks_240905_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_ramslions_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
nbc_simms_commandersbuccs_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_broncosseahawks_240905_copy.jpg
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce: Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins working together is “a thing of beauty”

  
Published September 5, 2024 12:53 PM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is loving what he’s seeing of this offseason’s big free agent signing.

Pierce says defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year deal worth $110 million in March, has proven to be the equal of the player he lines up next to, defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is legendary for his intense practice habits.

“It’s Maxx Crosby inside,” Pierce said of Wilkins, via NFL.com. “Maxx shows up at 6 a.m., Christian’s here at 6. Maxx leaves at 5, he’s here at 5. You watch them practice, it’s a thing of beauty when you have two of your best players work as hard as anyone on the team. But more importantly, he’s a perfectionist.”

Pierce said Wilkins has become one of the best leaders on the team.

“He wants to be the best; he’s striving to be the best,” Pierce said. “No different than a lot of our players on the team, but what I love about him is the teammate. He’s a great teammate. He’s a good person. You see him bring over a lot of these young defensive tackles, work with them on the side. Not selfish at all; he wants to win.”

Pierce will be turning Crosby and Wilkins loose against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday, and the Raiders’ coach is sounding confident in his defensive front.