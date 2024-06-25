 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce on Tre Tucker: Don’t look at his size, he plays like the biggest guy

  
Published June 25, 2024 11:18 AM

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker got off to a slow start in his rookie season, but by the end of the year he had a big role in the offense. And Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says Tucker’s contributions will only grow this season.

Pierce said anyone who underestimates Tucker because he’s 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds is missing what a big-time player Tucker is developing into.

Don’t look at the size, don’t mention that,” Pierce said, via ESPN. “Watch him play. He’s the biggest guy out there. He had a hell of an offseason. . . . Everything that we talked about working on, he took that to another level. And you could see the look in his eye of a confident player, of a guy that’s just going to constantly get better. He’s pushing.”

Tucker was a good kick returner in college at Cincinnati, and with the new kickoff rule making returners more valuable, he might find another way to contribute this season. Pierce thinks he has a bright future in Las Vegas.