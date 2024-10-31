Antonio Pierce sticking with OC Luke Getsy, but play-calling “has to get better”

The Raiders have lost four games in a row to put them at 2-6 heading into this week’s matchup with the Bengals.

The team’s offense has been one of its weak points, ranking No. 26 in points, No. 29 in yards, and No. 31 with 17 giveaways.

Head coach Antonio Pierce noted during his Wednesday press conference that one of the club’s issues is play-calling. But at this point, he’s still comfortable moving forward with Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, I think it has to get better,” Pierce said of the offensive play-calling. “There’s been a lot of opportunities for us to score points and make opportunities. And, yeah, that’s on the play-caller. But then also, like I told our staff, and I told our players, it’s all of us. It’s easy to sit here and just point the finger at Luke, or myself, but you look at O-line play, quarterbacks, running backs, turnovers, missed blocks, missed executions on plays, alignments on details — all those things have got to get cleaned up.

“So, yeah, it does start with the coordinator. He’s got to be the one that takes the fall for that and gets most of the blame. But it is collective.”

The Raiders will try to get things going offensively on the road in Cincinnati this weekend.