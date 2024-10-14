Antonio Pierce: The turnover thing is embarrassing

The Raiders made a quarterback switch to Aidan O’Connell for Week 6, but it didn’t help the team’s offense much in the 32-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

O’Connell finished 27-of-40 passing for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But the Raiders also had two lost fumbles and a blocked punt to put the team’s defense in a bad spot.

After the game, head coach Antonio Pierce said Las Vegas needs to improve its discipline.

“We had four penalties, but they were at critical moments. The turnover thing is embarrassing,” Pierce said in his press conference. “We don’t respect the ball enough, so we don’t even deserve a chance to put ourself into position to win. Details. Obviously adjustments as the game goes on. We talked about the first drive, helluva job there. Then what does that lead up?

“I think defensively, I thought really good job in the first half tackling. Then as the game went on, you saw it be a little more leaky. Again, really it’s work. We’ve just got to go back and get to work. It’s very cliche, but it’s true.”

The Raiders are now 2-4 after dropping their last two games. They will be in Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week 7.