Antonio Pierce: We saw a glimpse of what Brock Bowers can be

Raiders first-round pick Brock Bowers had a solid debut in Week 1 against the Chargers.

The young tight end finished the game with a team-high six catches for 58 yards, with three of those receptions going for first downs.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Antonio Pierce said it was a performance Bowers can build off of.

“I thought we saw just a glimpse of what it is and what he can be,” Pierce said. “What I really was excited about was him in the run game. I thought he had some really good examples of some blocks out there on their defensive ends, 52 [Khalil Mack] and 97 [Joey Bosa].

“But again, like any rookie, it’s his first game. I think he felt like he left some yards out there as well. But it was good for him to get into the flow of the game, get his first couple catches, make some plays, move the chains for us, and again, just keep involving him into our game plan.”

Bowers and the Raiders will be in Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 2.