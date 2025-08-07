Archie Manning says Arch Manning won’t leave Texas after the 2025 season

It’s always a good bet that the first pick of the NFL Draft will be a quarterback, but putting any money on Arch Manning being that pick in 2026 isn’t looking like a wise move.

Manning is set for his first full season as the starting quarterback at Texas, so there’s a limited amount of evidence about his pro potential but his last name means that a lot of people project a big future for him at the NFL level. Manning’s grandfather and two uncles all went first overall when they entered the league as quarterbacks and that’s led to questions about him making the jump after one year running the Longhorns offense.

Manning’s grandfather Archie thinks that those questions are a waste of time. He said he hasn’t spoken to his grandson about his plans for after the 2025 season, but his uncles Peyton and Eli opted to stay in school for the duration and the patriarch of the family says that he’s confident Arch will be doing the same thing.

“Arch isn’t going to do that,” the elder Manning said, via S.C. Gwynne of Texas Monthly. “He’ll be at Texas.”

If Manning thrives this season, the topic of his 2026 plans will come up again but it doesn’t sound like anyone should bank on him breaking from family tradition when it comes to the path to the NFL.