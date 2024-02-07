Art Rooney II doesn’t rule out trading for a quarterback

The Steelers “still feel good” about quarterback Kenny Pickett. They might eventually feel even better about someone else.

Speaking to Bob Pompeani of KDKA-TV, Steelers president Art Rooney II did not rule out pursuing a veteran quarterback in trade.

“Well, you know, as we sit here early February, we’re not closing the door on anything,” Rooney said. “We have a lot of evaluations to go through and we’ll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season.”

That doesn’t mean they’ll trade for a quarterback. It also doesn’t mean it’s a no-brainer that Pickett will continue to be QB1.

The overriding goal is indeed to get better, especially on offense. Pickett has done nothing special, frankly, during his two NFL seasons to make him the clear-cut starter for 2024.

The Steelers also have ongoing interest in Mason Rudolph, who played surprisingly well down the stretch for the Steelers — and who held the job even after Pickett recovered from an ankle injury.