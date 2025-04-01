 Skip navigation
Art Rooney II on Aaron Rodgers: Didn’t expect it to take so long, but signs are positive

  
Published April 1, 2025 12:00 PM

Steelers owner Art Rooney II sounds confident that Aaron Rodgers will sign with his team soon.

“We keep hearing that he’s, I guess, headed in our direction, and so that seems to be all signs are positive so far,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Rooney acknowledged, however, that he didn’t expect to still be working on this in April, and that the Steelers can’t wait forever for Rodgers to make up his mind.

“No. Didn’t envision it taking this long,” Rooney said. “Not forever, but a little while longer.”

Rooney said it was a “good sign” that Rodgers spent time working with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf last weekend and that there are “positive signs” that a deal will get done.