Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies
Arthur Blank on Desmond Ridder: We feel pretty strongly he’s our QB of the future

  
Published August 1, 2023 02:17 PM

Atlanta has assembled a strong group of skill players on offense, with first-round pick Bijan Robinson joining an already strong crew led by Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

But second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder still has plenty to prove as he enters his first season as the starting quarterback.

Fortunately for the 2022 third-round pick, Ridder has the support of team owner Arthur Blank.

“We feel pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback of the future,” Blank said Tuesday, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “We have to play games and we have to see, but we feel good about him.”

Ridder started four games for the Falcons last season, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. We’ll see if he can help take Atlanta to the top of the NFC South in 2023.