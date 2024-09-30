 Skip navigation
Arthur Maulet to return to Ravens practice this week

  
Published September 30, 2024 03:11 PM

The Ravens have won their last two games and they’re set to get some more help in the defensive backfield this help.

Head coach John Harbaugh said at his Monday press conference that cornerback Arthur Maulet is going to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Maulet had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in early August and is on injured reserve. Once he practices, there will be a three-week window for the Ravens to put him back on the active roster.

Maulet had 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances for the Ravens last season. He also had six tackles in two playoff games.