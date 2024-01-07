Arthur Smith hot at Saints after loss, and Dennis Allen understands why

Saints coach Dennis Allen got a butt chewing from Falcons coach Arthur Smith after New Orleans’ 48-17 win. Smith refused to shake Allen’s hand and told the Saints coach, “That’s fucking bullshit!”

Smith was angry about a touchdown the Saints scored with 1:10 remaining.

“You don’t want to see the season end like that,” Smith explained afterward, via video from Zach Klein of WSB. “Credit to them. They made the plays certainly in the second half. It got out of hand. You can do whatever you want. I just gave them my opinion about it. But it doesn’t take away the fact that they beat us in that second half and took advantage of our turnovers and hit some shots.”

Allen agreed with Smith and began his postgame news conference by apologizing.

The Saints were lined up in victory formation when Jamaal Williams ran it in from the 1-yard line.

Allen said the players asked if they could get Williams a touchdown. Allen told them no, they were taking a knee. The players ran it in anyway.

Allen called it “unacceptable.”

“That’s not who we are, not what we’re about,” Allen said, via Mike Triplett of neworleans.football.