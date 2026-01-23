 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers interviewing for Bills head coach on Friday

  
Published January 23, 2026 11:41 AM

Philip Rivers showed he still has command of an NFL offense when he came out of retirement to play three games for the Colts in December.

Could he be in line to take over a team?

The Bills are at least interested in the possibility, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Rivers is interviewing for the club’s head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Rivers, 44, has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since retiring after the 2020 NFL season. He has led the team to two state semifinal appearances during his tenure.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Josh Allen and Rivers have a strong relationship, which is part of what has Buffalo interested in Rivers as a candidate. The Bills are reportedly involving Allen in the search for Sean McDermott’s replacement, which makes sense given Allen’s status as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

By interviewing Rivers now, the Bills could also consider the former quarterback as a potential offensive coordinator option if the club hires a head coach with a defensive background.

Rivers would be a particularly out-of-the-box hire. But after what he displayed in three games this season — albeit losses — the interest in him as a candidate is not as far-fetched as it might have been.