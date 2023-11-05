As of Tuesday morning, Josh Dobbs thought he could be traded to the Vikings or the Browns

Josh Dobbs has had quite a week.

Last Sunday, he was starting his eighth straight game with the Cardinals. Today, he entered the fray for the Vikings after rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion on Minnesota’s first drive.

After the unlikely 31-28 win, I asked Dobbs by phone when he found out he might be traded. He said he got a call from his agent on Tuesday morning that he “could be traded and to pack a bag in Arizona just in case something went down.”

By 11:00 a.m. local time, with the deadline two hours away, he heard he was being traded to the Vikings.

Dobbs said he’d been told that Minnesota or Cleveland were the two possibilities. The Browns had traded Dobbs to Arizona just before Week 1.

I later asked Dobbs for one word to describe the past week.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Unknown. That’s two words, but I think it deserves at least two words.”

It was also unprecedented, in the modern era of football. Via Sunday Night Football director of research Ken Hirdt, no quarterback had started a game for a team one week and then led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for a different team the next week since 1950.