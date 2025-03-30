As the son and nephew of All-Pros, LSU tight end Mason Taylor gets plenty of family advice

As he prepares for the 2025 NFL draft, LSU tight end Mason Taylor is getting plenty of advice from his father, Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, and his uncle, five-time All-Pro linebacker Zach Thomas.

Taylor said at LSU’s Pro Day that his dad and uncle have both told him that it’s a grind going from college to the NFL, but a rewarding one.

“They’ve told me it’s a long process,” Taylor said. “It’s one of the longest years of your life, up until rookie minicamp in the season, but really just staying in tune with my discipline and kind of working at it, like I’ve been for the past three months, and then you’re switching over to visits, really just being where your feet are and being yourself, so enjoying the process, being where your feet are, being yourself to all these teams, and really just selling yourself and not anything else.”

Taylor was a three-year starting tight end at LSU and caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards in his college career. He projects as a second-round pick, which would beat both his father (a third-round pick in 1997) and his uncle (a fifth-round pick in 1996).