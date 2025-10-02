Ashton Jeanty on his stance: It works, so no need to change it

Ashton Jeanty’s stance became a topic of conversation during the offseason when his first offensive coordinator in the league, Chip Kelly, wanted to change it.

But after the first few weeks of his rookie season, Jeanty went back to standing straight up in the backfield for Las Vegas’ Week 4 matchup against Chicago.

Coincidentally or not, Jeanty’s breakout performance follows, as he tallied 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries plus two catches for 17 yards — both of which went for TDs.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Pete Carroll said he loved Jeanty going back to his old stance. Jeanty noted in his own Wednesday news conference that he and the coaches got in alignment on what he would do.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to prove that something can work and that’s all it is,” Jeanty said, via transcript from the team.

Jeanty noted he first started lining up that way around his junior year at Boise State.

“Just kind of did it,” Jeanty said. “I mean, coaches will always tell you to be kind of in more of the bent stance, but I don’t know. I just feel more comfortable that way, more relaxed. And then just reading the defense. I can’t really explain it more differently [than] that, but that’s just what I do.

“I just think it’s different,” Jeanty added. “So, a lot of times when something’s different, it doesn’t always come off to people that it could work that way. But it works, so no need to change it.”

Jeanty’s 155 yards from scrimmage in Sunday’s game more than doubled his previous production total. We’ll see if Jeanty can keep it rolling when the Raiders play the Colts on Sunday.