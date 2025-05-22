Ashton Jeanty paid Daniel Carlson a hefty price to secure the No. 2

Ashton Jeanty’s nickname is “Deuce” for the jersey number he has worn in his career, including last season at Boise State when he became a Heisman finalist.

“I’ve worn it the majority of my career,” Jeanty told Kay Adams this week on Up and Adams. “It’s the day greatness was born, the day I was born — December 2. It’s a family number. All my family members who played sports, they wore No. 2.”

So, having another number in the NFL, didn’t exactly fit his narrative.

That’s why Jeanty paid what he had to pay to kicker Daniel Carlson, who has worn No. 2 for the past five seasons with the Raiders.

“You could probably buy a house,” Jeanty told Adams. “Actually, I’m not going to say a house. You could buy a car, like a nice Mercedes.”

Jeanty wouldn’t say exactly what he paid but did allow that some of the money will go to charity. He added that the total cost he paid was the cost of a Mercedes GLE, so he spent something over $60,000.

When he asked for No. 2, Jeanty said Raiders equipment manager Bob Romanski sent him to Carlson. Carlson switched from No. 8 to No. 2 in 2020 when Marcus Mariota arrived and asked Carlson for No. 8.

“I called him and I’m like, ‘I’m trying to get that No. 2. I’m willing to negotiate whatever you’re thinking,’” Jeanty said. “I gave him what I was thinking first. Then, he came back, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do it. I got to drop that little bag for No. 2.’”

So, the Deuce brand lives on, with Carlson switching back to No. 8.