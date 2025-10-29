At age 41, TE Marcedes Lewis agrees to sign with Broncos

Marcedes Lewis still isn’t ready to hang up his cleats.

The 41-year-old tight end has agreed to sign with the Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Denver has been seeking help at tight end with multiple injuries at the position. Lewis fits the bill as a solid blocker.

A first-round pick in 2006 — the same year Mario Williams went No. 1 and Reggie Bush went No. 2 — Lewis is entering his 20th pro season. He had played all 17 games in each of the last four seasons before he went unsigned this offseason. In 2024, he was on the field for 19 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps.

He caught just one 2-yard pass for Chicago last year. He has just 11 receptions over the last three seasons, despite playing all 17 games in each of them.

In his 285 career games with 229 starts, Lewis has caught 437 passes for 5,115 yards with 40 touchdowns for the Jaguars, Packers, and Bears.