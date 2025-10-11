At Pittsburgh on Sunday, history won’t be on Dillon Gabriel’s side

On Sunday at Pittsburgh, Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his second career start. History will be squarely against him.

Beyond the fact the Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has compiled a record of 14-4 after a bye week, including eight wins in a row, Tomlin’s performance against rookie quarterbacks is beyond impressive.

Overall, Tomlin has built a 27-6 record against first-year quarterbacks, including playoffs. At home, it’s nearly unblemished at 14-1, also including playoffs.

The only rookie quarterback to beat Tomlin’s Steelers in Pittsburgh was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, in 2016.

The Steelers have had a great two weeks. Since beating the Vikings 13 days ago in London, their three division rivals have collectively gone 0-6. And there’s a good chance that, on Sunday, the Steelers will pick up another win — and the Browns, Bengals (at Packers), and Ravens (vs. Rams) will lose again.