Attorney: Rashee Rice is cooperating with local authorities

A report from Sunday night indicated Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice had retained counsel, a day after a car registered to him was involved in a multi-car collision in Dallas. We now know who the counsel is.

Royce West, a member of the Texas Senate and a managing partner at West & Associates L.L.P., released a statement on behalf of Rice on Monday.

“His thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” West wrote.

It is unclear whether Rice has turned himself in.

The preliminary investigation by police determined a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were street racing when both drivers lost control of their vehicles. Dashcam footage corroborates that account, with six vehicles ultimately involved in the wreck.

The occupants of the car registered to Rice reportedly left the scene.

Two drivers of other cars involved in the wreck were treated for minor injuries at the scene and two other people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Attorney Marc Lenahan told WFAA he represents one victim who remained hospitalized Sunday night.