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Todd Monken still hasn’t met Myles Garrett

  
Published May 21, 2026 04:21 PM

The Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach on Jan. 28. Almost four months later, he has yet to meet the team’s best player.

Monken was asked at the team’s organized team activities whether he has had a “face-to-face with Garrett yet.”

“Myles?” Monken asked, before answering, “No.”

Garrett has stayed away from the Browns’ offseason program and has already lost $1 million for missing a mandatory minicamp last month. The team has another mandatory minicamp next month, which will cost Garrett another $107,911 if he misses.

The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year didn’t participate in the Browns’ voluntary offseason work last season before setting the NFL’s official sacks record with 23.