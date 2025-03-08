Austin Corbett agrees to one-year deal with Panthers

Offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set for another season with the Panthers.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that Corbett has agreed to a one-year deal with the team ahead of the start of free agency. No other terms have been reported.

Corbett signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in 2022 and started every game at right guard. He tore his ACL in the season finale and returned to play four games in 2023 before another knee injury.

The Panthers moved Corbett to center last year, but the injury bug hit again. He tore his biceps in Week Five and missed the rest of the season.

Cade Mays started eight games at center after Corbett’s injury and is due back after being tendered as a restricted free agent.