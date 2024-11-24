 Skip navigation
Austin Ekeler diagnosed with concussion

  
Published November 24, 2024 05:20 PM

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler returned a kickoff late in the loss to the Cowboys. He returned it 38 yards before Nick Vigil and Damone Clark converged on Ekeler with nine seconds left.

Ekeler took a hard hit and appeared to be knocked out briefly.

His teammates immediately signaled to the sideline for team medical personnel.

Coach Dan Quinn said after the game that Ekeler has a concussion.

The Commanders lost running back Brian Robinson earlier in the game with an ankle injury. Robinson tried to come back but left again and didn’t return.

Ekeler rushed for 22 yards on nine carries and Robinson 13 yards for five carries. They combined for three catches for 13 yards.