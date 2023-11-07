Austin Ekeler increases Chargers’ lead to 14-0

The Chargers scored on an 87-yard punt return by Derius Davis for a 7-0 lead. They used a Jets fumble for a 14-0 lead.

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa had a strip-sack of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on a third-and-three play at the Chargers 42. Bosa recovered at midfield for the Chargers’ second takeaway of the first quarter.

Eight plays later, the Chargers were in the end zone.

Austin Ekeler had runs of 2, 2, 20 and 1 and a catch of 17, so he contributed 42 of the yards on five touches. His 20-yard run — his longest of the season — got the ball to the 1, where Jordan Whitehead tackled him by the facemask.

Ekeler got the touchdown two plays later on a 1-yard run.

He has five carries for 27 yards and one catch for 17 tonight.

The Chargers had 63 total yards in the first quarter to 52 for the Jets.

The Jets have been outscored 61-12 in the first quarter this season, the worst differential in the NFL.