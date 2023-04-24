 Skip navigation
Austin Ekeler’s uncertain situation won’t change team’s draft approach

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s time for the Chargers to go all-in on offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft to support Justin Herbert.

The Chargers gave Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade in March after the sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract. He remains a Charger with no apparent interest from any other team, and no signs the Chargers are willing to talk a new deal.

General Manager Tom Telesco was asked Monday if there are “any developments” regarding Ekeler or trade interest.

“Not since the owners meetings,” Telesco said. “No update there.”

The uncertainty regarding Ekeler will not change the team’s approach to the draft, Telesco said. The Chargers have Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and Isaiah Spiller.

“When you look at the draft, when you draft players in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth round, people think that they are going to come in and immediately fill a need,” Telesco said. “You hope that they come in and earn a role, but you’re really looking for players from previous draft classes to rise up.”

“We think that it’s a pretty good room right now, so I wouldn’t necessarily look at it like that.”

Telesco specifically mentioned Spiller as a player whose time had come. The Chargers drafted the Texas A&M star in the fourth round, but he played only 53 snaps in six games and had only 18 carries and three receptions.

“Like a lot of players from last year’s draft, they have a full offseason in the program. We like Isaiah,” Telesco said. “We liked him a lot when we drafted him. He’s a 225-pound running back who is 5-foot-11 and has great vision, can make people miss. He was stuck behind some players last year, and he will get a chance to come in, compete and earn a job this year. We would have liked to have seen him get a little bit more run last year, but there were some other players in front of him.

“He’s still the same talent that we saw last year. Like a lot of these players, they may earn roles more towards the middle or back end of their rookie contract, maybe not right at the beginning – which is OK, which is normal. Then, take it from there.”