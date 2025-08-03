Austin Jackson out a few weeks, Alec Ingold in concussion protocol

Dolphins right tackle Austin Johnson is no stranger to injuries and he’s dealing with another one at Dolphins training camp.

Jackson is set to miss a few weeks with a leg injury that he picked up in Friday’s practice. Head coach Mike McDaniel said it is not related to the meniscus injury that caused Jackson to miss half of last season.

“He got the injury playing football and got stepped on. It has nothing to do with anything but that,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “And with Austin, the bottom line for me where he’s at . . . he knocked some rust off, he got back and, in my opinion, exceeded where he was playing before. So we’re fortunate that that timetable doesn’t seem to be into the regular season.”

Jackson also missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. The Dolphins signed veteran tackle Germain Ifedi for additional depth on Sunday.

The Dolphins are also set to be without fullback Alec Ingold for a while. Ingold is in the concussion protocol after being injured in Sunday’s practice.