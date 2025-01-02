Authorities found multiple bombs after New Orleans truck attack that killed 15

The terror attack in New Orleans has claimed 15 lives. It could have been much worse.

Via Gabbriella Killet of the New Orleans Times Picayune, two bombs were found by police in the aftermath of the driving of a truck through a crowd celebrating the New Year early Wednesday. Dozens were injured.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was shot and killed by authorities.

A homemade pipe bomb with nails and plastic explosive in an ice chest was found near police cars parked at the corner of Orleans and Bourbon Street, near police cars. Another bomb was found in the 600 block of Bourbon Street.

The remote control for the two devices was found in the truck, along with additional explosive materials.

A second vehicle was following the truck. It was registered to the driver of the truck. Surveillance footage showed three men and one woman placing the first device.

State and federal officials searched the driver’s address, but found nothing. Another address linked to the driver was on fire. Police determined it was arson. Bomb-making material was found there.

Both vehicles have a history of multiple crossings of the Mexico border, in two locations in Texas.

The Sugar Bowl was postponed by one day. The Superdome was on lockdown for a day, allowing for a full search of the facility.

“My heart is broken for the loss of a lot of innocent lives,” Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday. Payton coached the Saints for 16 years, from 2006 through 2021. “It’s just gut-wrenching news, especially this time of year. There’s no great time of the year, but when it happens when so many people are down there for the bowl game and down there for the New Years festivities. I hate it.”

As bad as it was, the killing of the driver by police likely kept the bombs from being detonated.

The search for the others involved in the incident continues.