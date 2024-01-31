Average ticket price for Super Bowl LVIII skyrockets to $10,700 at one online reseller

it’s going to be more expensive than ever to go to the Super Bowl.

In an article posted Monday night, the Associated Press explained that the average ticket price on TickPick was $9,815 for the game in Las Vegas between the 49ers and Chiefs. As of this posting, that number has increased to $10,741.

The final average price for last year’s Chiefs-Eagles game was $5,795.

The existing record comes from Super Bowl LV in Tampa, when COVID reduced capacity to 33 percent — and where the average price was $7,046.

The price for Vegas tickets could go down in the next 12 days. Or they could go up.

Whatever the over is, we’ll bet that.