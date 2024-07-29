Bad snaps, sloppy play upset Aaron Rodgers at Jets practice

The Jets broke out the pads for the first time this summer on Monday and they also got a dose of an angry Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw an interception that went off wide receiver Allen Lazard’s hands early in the session, struggled to corral erratic snaps from center Joe Tippmann and went down after being tripped by one of his offensive linemen. The mistakes led to Rodgers airing his grievances with his teammates.

“Honestly, he expects the same standard that he holds himself to out of everyone else, and today just didn’t resemble that at all. I think as an offense we were just a little bit sloppy,” Lazard said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Tight end Tyler Conklin said that it is “really a blessing at the end of the day to have someone that cares that much” working to hold the team accountable, but all involved would prefer the unit be crisper than they were in Monday’s practice. That’s particularly true of Tippmann, who has struggled in other practices and head coach Robert Saleh said he “has to work on it” before the problem gets worse.