nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Bailey Zappe hoping for a chance to make the Patriots, got no snaps in practice today

  
Published August 2, 2024 05:21 PM

At the end of last season, Bailey Zappe was the Patriots’ starting quarterback. As he heads toward this season, Zappe is just hoping for an opportunity to make the team.

Zappe isn’t getting many opportunities in training camp. Today he didn’t get a single rep in either 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 work, according to MassLive.com.

Still, Zappe is hoping to do something to convince head coach Jerod Mayo that he deserves a spot on a roster where Jacoby Brissett is the starter, first-round rookie Drake Maye is the quarterback of the future, and if a third quarterback makes the roster it’s more likely to be sixth-round rookie Joe Milton.

“That’s really up to the coaches and what they think and what they see fit,” Zappe said. “Mayo has preached quality over quantity. So that’s kinda been my mindset going into this whole training camp. Whether it’s five or 10, or today none, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win, as far as helping Jacoby out, helping Drake out after when they go through their series. I think the reps are going to come. That’s stuff’s going to come. I believe in the coaches and everything. I think if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it.”

Zappe has started eight games in his two NFL seasons and has probably shown enough that he’ll be on some roster or practice squad when the season starts, but in Patriots camp he’s not getting many opportunities to show what he can do.