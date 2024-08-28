Bailey Zappe is expected to join Chiefs practice squad

Former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has found a new home — one where he’ll have a good opportunity to learn.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Zappe has a deal in place to sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Zappe was waived by New England earlier this week after playing 14 games for the club over the last two seasons. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Zappe was 4-4 as a starter with a 2-4 record in 2023. He has completed 63.2 percent of his career passes for 2,053 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions — good for a 78.5 passer rating.

The Chiefs kept just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster in Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.

Additionally, Kansas City claimed defensive back Eric Scott off waivers. The Cowboys selected Scott in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, though he did not appear in a game last season. Dallas waived him earlier this week.