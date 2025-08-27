 Skip navigation
Bailey Zappe returning to Browns on team’s practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 04:26 PM

Bailey Zappe is heading back to a familiar place.

Per multiple reports, Zappe is signing with the Browns’ practice squad after he was waived from the Chiefs earlier this week.

Zappe, 26, spent much of last season on the Browns, signing with the club off of Kansas City’s practice squad after Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles.

Zappe started the last game of the season for Cleveland, completing 16-of-31 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

A Patriots fourth-round pick in 2022, Zappe appeared in 14 games with eight starts for New England before he was let go during last year’s roster cuts.

In his 15 career appearances with nine starts, Zappe has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,223 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Browns have starter Joe Flacco plus rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders currently healthy in their QBs room, with Watson beginning the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.