Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
49ers will look into substation injury theory
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Browns LB Carson Schwesinger highlights defensive rookie of the year finalists

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:47 AM

The Browns may take both of the defensive awards handed out at this year’s NFL Honors.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite to be named the defensive player of the year after setting the single-season sack record and linebacker Carson Schwesinger has the best odds of being named the league’s defensive rookie of the year.

Schwesinger was a second-round pick last year and he went on to start all 16 games he played during his rookie campaign. He finished the year with 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss.

Two Falcons — safety Xavier Watts and edge rusher James Pearce — join Schwesinger, Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori as the finalists for this year’s award.