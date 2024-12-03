Bailey Zappe returns to Browns

Just 24 hours after cutting him, the Browns are re-signing quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Browns put Zappe on waivers yesterday, needing an open roster spot for defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, who played last night against the Broncos after he was called up from the practice squad. Now Zappe has cleared waivers and is going back to the Browns’ active roster.

The Browns will need to make another transaction to have a roster spot available for Zappe.

Zappe was a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Patriots who showed some promise as a rookie, starting and winning two games. He didn’t play as well in 2023, however, and has yet to get on the field for a regular-season game since the Patriots cut him.