PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Bailey Zappe to start at QB for Browns on Saturday

  
Published January 2, 2025 03:14 PM

It’s time to add another name to the long list of Browns starting quarterbacks since the franchise returned to existence in 1999.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press had the initial report that Bailey Zappe will get his first start for the team against the Ravens on Saturday. Several others have since confirmed the report that Zappe will be the 40th quarterback to start a game for the team since its return.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston have started games since Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, but both have been limited in practice this week and they have been limited in their productivity when they have been on the field.

Zappe was signed off the Chiefs’ practice squad in October and has not appeared in any games. He started eight games for the Patriots the last two seasons and is 192-of-304 for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 14 overall appearances.