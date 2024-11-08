Baker Mayfield back at practice, set to start Sunday

The Buccaneers held walkthroughs on Wednesday and Thursday before gathering for a full practice on Friday and an important member of the team joined them on the field for the first time this week.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a non-participant in practice because of a toe injury, but said that he didn’t have concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Mayfield took part in Friday’s workout and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the quarterback is good to go for the weekend.

Reporters at Bucs practice said that wide receiver Mike Evans was the only player who wasn’t working. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring, hip), safety Jordan Whitehead (quad), and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) all missed the last two days of practice.

Friday’s injury report will carry any injury designations they picked up, but Bowles said Evans (hamstring) is the only player who has been ruled out.