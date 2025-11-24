 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield doubtful to return vs. Rams with left shoulder injury

  
Published November 23, 2025 10:08 PM

Baker Mayfield is unlikely to play the rest of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Mayfield has been downgraded to doubtful with a left shoulder injury suffered in the first half. While he did not miss a snap in the first two quarters, Mayfield was in clear pain as the first half ended after taking several hits. His Hail Mary pass to cap the second quarter appeared to leave him in pain as he stayed down for a significant period of time after the play ended.

Teddy Bridgewater is set to enter the game for Tampa Bay. He put his gloves on as the Bucs returned to the sideline from halftime and took snaps from center Graham Barton.

It will be Bridgewater’s fourth appearance of the season, but he’s likely to throw his first regular-season pass since 2022 when he was with the Dolphins.

Mayfield ended the first half 9-of-19 for 41 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed four times for 19 yards.

The Rams lead the Bucs 31-7 early in the third quarter.