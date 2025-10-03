 Skip navigation
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Baker Mayfield fully participates in Buccaneers practice

  
Published October 2, 2025 08:20 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Mayfield was a full participant in practice today despite a right biceps injury and a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

Several other Bucs who have been limited or out of practice this week were good to go today, including Tristan Wirfs, Logan Hall, Greg Gaines, Haason Reddick and Sterling Shepard.

Tykee Smith and Lavonte David were among those limited in today’s practice.

Five Bucs remained out of practice today: Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Christian Izein.