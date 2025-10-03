Baker Mayfield fully participates in Buccaneers practice

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Mayfield was a full participant in practice today despite a right biceps injury and a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

Several other Bucs who have been limited or out of practice this week were good to go today, including Tristan Wirfs, Logan Hall, Greg Gaines, Haason Reddick and Sterling Shepard.

Tykee Smith and Lavonte David were among those limited in today’s practice.

Five Bucs remained out of practice today: Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Christian Izein.