Baker Mayfield: OC Liam Coen has given me all the answers to possibly have

When the Buccaneers needed a new offensive coordinator this offseason after Dave Canales became the Panthers head coach, they turned to someone quarterback Baker Mayfield knew from his time with the Rams — Liam Coen.

While the Coen-Mayfield partnership has plenty to prove once the regular season begins, Mayfield praised Coen on Tuesday for the way he’s implemented the scheme.

“He has given me all of the answers to possibly have — getting up there and making the right checks,” Mayfield said in his press conference, noting he never feels restricted at the line of scrimmage.”To be able to process that information really quickly is what he harps on in the QB room, of getting us into a good position, ‘If it doesn’t look right, get out of it. You have the power to do so. I’m teaching you guys that. Go out and do it and put us in a good position to have success.’

“Not feeling handcuffed at the line of scrimmage is always a good feeling, but you’ve got to know where you’re going to go with it. So, the preparation is where he is really going to have us ready and we’re all going to be on the same page when it comes to the whole offense. He wants us to take control of it. Communicate with those guys about, ‘When I’m seeing a certain look, this is what I’m going to get to,’ so guys can play fast and free.”

Mayfield added that he thinks the offense’s strength lies in its versatility.

“I think with us improving the running game and bringing the pieces back that we have at receiver, and then adding a few pieces, as well, just in the skill group department… I think versatility is going to be our biggest weapon,” Mayfield said. “Lining up and having teams decide how they want to defend us. Our guys have to be able to react and adapt to that. We’re teaching the game right now and I think our guys are going to be able to handle that.”

After leading the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and playoff victory, Mayfield signed a three-year deal worth up to $100 million in March.

He completed 64 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.