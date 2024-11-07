Baker Mayfield out of practice with a toe injury

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield missed Wednesday’s walkthrough with a toe injury.

Mayfield said he has some general soreness but will start Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring/hip) and safety Jordan Whitehead (quad) also were estimated as non-participants.

Offensive guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (calf), defensive end William Gholston (knee/ribs), running back Bucky Irving (toe), linebacker J.J. Russell (ribs) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (hip) were limited.

The Buccaneers will hold another walkthrough Thursday after a long, physical game against the Chiefs on Monday night.