Baker Mayfield pick leads to Bills touchdown, Buffalo ahead 31-26

It’s been a back-and-forth contest in Buffalo on Sunday, with the Buccaneers largely taking advantage of the Bills’ turnovers.

But the tables turned in favor of the home team midway through the third quarter.

Baker Mayfield was intercepted by safety Cole Bishop, and on the next play, Josh Allen hit James Cook for a 25-yard touchdown.

That gave the Bills a 31-26 lead with 3:48 left in the third period.

Mayfield had been playing well for the most part on Sunday before his pick. But the Bucs have had much more success with the run than the pass, as they’ve put up 175 yards on the ground, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

But that turnover — the first of the day for the Bucs — turned the tide.

Previously in the third quarter, Mecole Hardman fumbled a punt return, allowing the Buccaneers to retain possession. Sean Tucker put the ball in the box with a 6-yard touchdown to put the Bucs up 26-21 at the time.

But a Matt Prater 39-yard field goal along with Allen’s scoring strike to Cook put Buffalo back ahead.

There have been seven lead changes so far on Sunday between the Bucs and Bills.