Baker Mayfield returns to practice as limited participant

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Friday, getting limited work.

Mayfield missed Thursday’s practice with injuries to his ribs and an ankle. He picked up the ankle injury in the Week 18 win over the Panthers after injuring his ribs in Week 17, which kept him out of last Wednesday’s practice.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) and linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) also returned to practice with limited participation.

The Bucs added receiver Chris Godwin (knee/rest) to the practice report. He sat out Friday’s work.

Defensive back Josh Hayes (quad/knee) remained limited, and defensive tackle Mike Greene (calf) again was a full participant.