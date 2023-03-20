 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield signs contract with Buccaneers

  
Published March 20, 2023 07:19 AM
nbc_pft_faweekonesuperlativesv2_230320
March 20, 2023 10:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives through the first week of NFL free agency, featuring the “Happy QB Award,” “Hustler Award” and “Head-Scratcher Award.”

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have made their union official.

Mayfield has signed his contract to join the club, Tampa Bay announced on Monday with a video posted to social media.

“Just signed the contract . Ready to get to work,” Mayfield says in the video. “Happy to be here — let’s get it.”

Mayfield is expected to compete with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask for Tampa Bay’s starting job in 2023.

In 12 games with 10 starts between the Panthers and Rams last year, Mayfield completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His stint with the Rams was better than his time with the Panthers, as his passer rating was 86.4 with L.A. and 74.4 with Carolina.

Mayfield is set to have an introductory press conference on Monday afternoon.