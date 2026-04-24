Les Snead on Sean McVay: We’re in lockstep, work together on these decisions

After the Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall on Thursday night, head coach Sean McVay was noticeably subdued during his press conference with General Manager Les Snead.

Whatever the reason for it, McVay’s reaction was enough to get Snead asked about it — and the reaction of reigning MVP Matthew Stafford — during a Friday radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles.

“I think Sean had a chat with Matthew before last night. And that’s one thing that Matthew’s definitely earned,” Snead told The Sedano and Cap Morning Show. “It’s one of the things that we’re working together to go through it. Matthew is on his way to, I would say this, a Hall of Fame career, right? And he still has gas left in the tank. And big picture, our vision’s always been, hey, let’s make the most of this time with Matthew and his teammates — let’s chase special together, however long that may [last]. I mentioned at the beginning of the segment, there’s no timeline on this. The longer, the better. Matthew just came off an MVP season, so if he continues playing, it’s like, this is better for everyone involved. ‘

“And I think at the end of the day, Sean and I are going to always work together in these types of decisions. ... But there was a lot that was going on into maneuvering that draft. So, we’re in lockstep. We work together. We’re collaborative. It’s him and I partnering to try to do the best for the Rams.”

The Rams currently have six selections remaining in the 2026 draft, including No. 61 overall in the second round and No. 93 overall in the third round on Friday night.